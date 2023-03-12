Rescued Bloooms

The volunteer gardeners have planted hundreds of daffodils along the roadside . On our walk today I picked up all of these stems that had been broken off and were lying on the verge.



I wondered if someone had been picking them and left the ones they didn't want. Did the stems break because dog walkers let their dogs run among the clumps? Were they snapped off as lorries and cars whizzed by? What ever the cause, I picked up over a dozen daffodils.



Kali has challenged me to use flash set to less than full brightness to augment daylight, I had a practice with the flash for this, think a Google visit is in order before I post a response to her challenge.