Rescued Bloooms by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1449

Rescued Bloooms

The volunteer gardeners have planted hundreds of daffodils along the roadside . On our walk today I picked up all of these stems that had been broken off and were lying on the verge.

I wondered if someone had been picking them and left the ones they didn't want. Did the stems break because dog walkers let their dogs run among the clumps? Were they snapped off as lorries and cars whizzed by? What ever the cause, I picked up over a dozen daffodils.

Kali has challenged me to use flash set to less than full brightness to augment daylight, I had a practice with the flash for this, think a Google visit is in order before I post a response to her challenge.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

ace
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas )
Photo Details

PompadOOr Photography ace
Love it!
March 12th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
Beautiful low key image, rather atmospheric
March 12th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
A bunch of yobs in our area went along and kicked all the heads off a town verge display of daffs. Mindless vandals. Glad you rescued these.
March 12th, 2023  
