Tete a Tetes

Kali's challenge was to try using flash in the daytime, it's good for getting detail on backlit subjects or evening out shadows in the sunshine. She said to play with flash controls to get the best exposure with flash set to 1/2 power.



I had no idea I could change the power of the flash on my camera, yet again another great learning challenge from Kali. I've had fun positioning different subjects, trying different positionings in window light, and then starting with full flash going down to 1/128th.



This is in the patio window, full sunshine streaming in and the flash at 1/4, so no shadow cast behind but the flowers still have detail.