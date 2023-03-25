Sign up
Photo 1461
Not Quick Enough
A snakette of a smackerel at Gracie-Ann's, as my baby brothers would say "delosh nosh!"
You'll have to take my word for it though!!
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
25th March 2023 1:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bld-19
Hazel
ace
Very stylish knolling/flatlay!
March 25th, 2023
narayani
ace
Great “after” shot
March 25th, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
Nicely done, judging by the empty dishes, it must have been good.
March 25th, 2023
