Photo 1479
Cherry Blossom
This was nicked from next door's tree
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
3
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4215
photos
221
followers
102
following
405% complete
View this month »
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
Latest from all albums
1476
2533
2534
1477
1478
2535
1479
2536
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
17th April 2023 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
cherry
,
darkroom-reflection
Casablanca
ace
Knock knock
Who's there?
Your neighbour, looking for a missing piece of tree......
LOL!
Beautiful image.
April 17th, 2023
katy
ace
FAV. Absolutely spectacular and even more so when viewed on black. A Fabulous reflection photo., Jackie .
April 17th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Most lovely low key with gorgeous reflections, fav.
April 17th, 2023
