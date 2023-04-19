Sign up
Photo 1480
Organising the Seating
In the overflow from the garden centre's cafe
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4218
photos
220
followers
102
following
Tags
52jr23
,
52wc-2023-w16
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
Looks very nice!
April 19th, 2023
