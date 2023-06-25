Previous
A Study in Grey on Grey by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1529

A Study in Grey on Grey

Another idea nicked from Claire Carter . My bete noir - high key white on white!!
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
418% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise