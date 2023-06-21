Sign up
Previous
Photo 1528
Fly-By
He was heading left, she whizzed past him to the right, totally unsettled the gulls!
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
5
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
sportsaction15
Diana
ace
Fun action shot!
June 21st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
LOL. Wonder what the gulls thought they were?
June 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great action shot. Hoping that their lines didn’t tangle.
June 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good action
June 21st, 2023
Annie D
ace
great action
June 21st, 2023
