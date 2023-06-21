Previous
Fly-By by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Fly-By

He was heading left, she whizzed past him to the right, totally unsettled the gulls!
21st June 2023

Diana
Fun action shot!
June 21st, 2023  
Casablanca
LOL. Wonder what the gulls thought they were?
June 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Great action shot. Hoping that their lines didn’t tangle.
June 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Good action
June 21st, 2023  
Annie D
great action
June 21st, 2023  
