Previous
Knotted by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1566

Knotted

A detail from one of Philip Jackson's sculptures 'The Last Ball of Summer'

Think I'm losing the will with abstract, but I'll continue with the alphabet in this album this month
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
429% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This was beautiful and intricate.
August 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful textures and detail, a great close up.
August 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise