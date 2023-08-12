Previous
Langstone by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1567

Langstone

Another take on a Witchoria edit of the sunset I dragged Him down to view with me for the 52 week challenge.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

JackieR

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Fabulous Wendy have no idea how you did this but it’s great
August 11th, 2023  
You have “captured” the sunset nicely.
August 11th, 2023  
Neat
August 11th, 2023  
Wow this one is amazing. fav.
August 11th, 2023  
