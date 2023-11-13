Previous
Round the Candle Race by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1638

Round the Candle Race

I had all the constituent parts prepared, but didn't feel like making individual yachts, so they organised themselves, quite organically, into yet anothe tea-light holder. Being gifted to a yachty friend tomorrow.

Katy, you wondered what I'd made today.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Annie-Sue ace
This is just beautiful - just like going close round a buoy in a race.
November 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that your friend will appreciate this gift.
November 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully done, it could join the Clipper round the world race :-)
November 13th, 2023  
katy ace
This is gorgeous! It looks like it was so hard to make FAV
November 13th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Love this!
November 13th, 2023  
Tia ace
This is lovely. So clever.
November 13th, 2023  
