Previous
Photo 1638
Round the Candle Race
I had all the constituent parts prepared, but didn't feel like making individual yachts, so they organised themselves, quite organically, into yet anothe tea-light holder. Being gifted to a yachty friend tomorrow.
Katy, you wondered what I'd made today.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
6
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
13th November 2023 12:55pm
Privacy
Public
Annie-Sue
ace
This is just beautiful - just like going close round a buoy in a race.
November 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I am sure that your friend will appreciate this gift.
November 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully done, it could join the Clipper round the world race :-)
November 13th, 2023
katy
ace
This is gorgeous! It looks like it was so hard to make FAV
November 13th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Love this!
November 13th, 2023
Tia
ace
This is lovely. So clever.
November 13th, 2023
