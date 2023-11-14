Sign up
Photo 1639
Salisbury Cathedral
Not been to Salisbury for a few years. We did a trip down memory lane to find our nurses' home, it's now a halfway hostel.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
phone-vember
