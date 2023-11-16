Previous
Found a Wabi Sabi Subject Today by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Found a Wabi Sabi Subject Today

It was hiding on the windowsill
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful low key and minimalism
November 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Nice
November 16th, 2023  
