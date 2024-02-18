Previous
Orchid by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Orchid

last of the split toning, Been interesting to slide sliders and watcvh effects (or not) happen
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 18th, 2024  
katy ace
You seem to have figured it out beautifully. This is a fabulous subject for the effect.
February 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Interesting pinky violet. It is a fun thing to play with, isn't it?
February 18th, 2024  
