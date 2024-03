Port Quin

The last dwellings before the sea and youngsters rock pooling. Been gloriously sunny today, perfect for St Pirran's day.



We watched waves crashing on the cliffs near our accommodation, and incase it's our only sunny day drove out to St Nectan's Glen. I slipped off the stepping stones into the river at the bottom of the waterfall! My boots are waterproof, because they didn't let out the water, and they may not dry out before we go home.