Gallos by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1706

Gallos

When I was given my challenge from Andrew to "make a photograph of something that captures the essence of wherever I happen to be or what I am doing on my Cornish holiday' I knew it had to be an image from Tintagel, and my everloving and ever supportive Him also predicted my response.

I wanted to capture the vast sea, the wide sky meeting horizon and an emmit (tourist) trap.

Tintagel village is still closed for the season, there was practically tumbleweed rolling through the street. The castle however is lovely, I've never been there before. Our grandparents, who we stayed with as children, were adamant it was a terrible place and full of tourists

Today we had the sculpture of Gallos (Cornish for power) all to ourselves for a couple of minutes and I think he/it is the essence of Tintagel.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Latest from all albums

@allsop Hi Andrew, here is my first response to your challenge, apologies you've waited as I had a (sort of) plan and I'm quite chuffed that this has worked out as I had hoped.
March 6th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Love this!
March 6th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Yes, yes, yes! This meets the challenge perfectly. I love the gradation of colours (but wonder what a monochrome conversion would be like) the man made sculpture against the naturalistic of the sea and sky is reminencent of the Easter Island statues. Very well done.
March 6th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
I couldn't have said it any better than Andrew just did! @allsop
March 6th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@Weezilou 👍
March 6th, 2024  
