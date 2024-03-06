Gallos

When I was given my challenge from Andrew to "make a photograph of something that captures the essence of wherever I happen to be or what I am doing on my Cornish holiday' I knew it had to be an image from Tintagel, and my everloving and ever supportive Him also predicted my response.



I wanted to capture the vast sea, the wide sky meeting horizon and an emmit (tourist) trap.



Tintagel village is still closed for the season, there was practically tumbleweed rolling through the street. The castle however is lovely, I've never been there before. Our grandparents, who we stayed with as children, were adamant it was a terrible place and full of tourists



Today we had the sculpture of Gallos (Cornish for power) all to ourselves for a couple of minutes and I think he/it is the essence of Tintagel.