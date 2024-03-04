Previous
A Kitchen With a View by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
A Kitchen With a View

When we arrived it was pouring and I could hardly see the sea. The sun came out and set over the cliffs.
JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
