Three

I was challanged to make a noir image. I truly struggled with this, I looked on line, asked my Piggie friends and checked the 'noir' tags here on 365 where I saw a few chess piece images.



I dont have a 'studio' at the moment and it's been a long time since I set up a table-top scene on the dining room table, using place mats as my backdrop.



Quite a bit of processing and faffing, but I hope my challenger approves of my imperfect final offering - it's done which is better than perfect



