Previous
Three by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1716

Three

I was challanged to make a noir image. I truly struggled with this, I looked on line, asked my Piggie friends and checked the 'noir' tags here on 365 where I saw a few chess piece images.

I dont have a 'studio' at the moment and it's been a long time since I set up a table-top scene on the dining room table, using place mats as my backdrop.

Quite a bit of processing and faffing, but I hope my challenger approves of my imperfect final offering - it's done which is better than perfect

22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
470% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@northy I know you like my little chess pieces so here they are for you, noired!

@wakelys if you look on black something is missing-on purpose!!!
March 22nd, 2024  
Fran Balsera ace
A black photo is a very demanding challenge. Well done!
March 22nd, 2024  
Liz Gooster
Subtle and brilliant!
March 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond ah it’s not required here on 365 as the black complements the shot. Whereas camera club - that’s a different story!!!
March 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise