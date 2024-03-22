Sign up
Previous
Photo 1716
Three
I was challanged to make a noir image. I truly struggled with this, I looked on line, asked my Piggie friends and checked the 'noir' tags here on 365 where I saw a few chess piece images.
I dont have a 'studio' at the moment and it's been a long time since I set up a table-top scene on the dining room table, using place mats as my backdrop.
Quite a bit of processing and faffing, but I hope my challenger approves of my imperfect final offering - it's done which is better than perfect
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4867
photos
219
followers
96
following
Photo Details
Tags
chess
,
noir
,
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-607
JackieR
ace
@northy
I know you like my little chess pieces so here they are for you, noired!
@wakelys
if you look on black something is missing-on purpose!!!
March 22nd, 2024
Fran Balsera
ace
A black photo is a very demanding challenge. Well done!
March 22nd, 2024
Liz Gooster
Subtle and brilliant!
March 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
ah it’s not required here on 365 as the black complements the shot. Whereas camera club - that’s a different story!!!
March 22nd, 2024
365 Project
close
@wakelys if you look on black something is missing-on purpose!!!