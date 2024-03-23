Sign up
Photo 1717
Backlit Krobylos
He's a wonderful wonder!!. Whilst he was fitting the loo seat I noticed he has a pronounced krobylos, and he patiently posed, three times, for me to photograph it
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4870
photos
219
followers
96
following
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
2873
2874
2875
1715
1716
2876
1717
2877
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
23rd March 2024 12:16pm
Tags
pigword
,
krobylos
John Falconer
ace
First - I’ll confess I had to look up “krobylos”. Second - beyond short in th hair department I’m jealous. And third - Great shot.
March 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice backlit
March 23rd, 2024
