Backlit Krobylos by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1717

Backlit Krobylos

He's a wonderful wonder!!. Whilst he was fitting the loo seat I noticed he has a pronounced krobylos, and he patiently posed, three times, for me to photograph it
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
John Falconer ace
First - I’ll confess I had to look up “krobylos”. Second - beyond short in th hair department I’m jealous. And third - Great shot.
March 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice backlit
March 23rd, 2024  
