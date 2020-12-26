Previous
Join The Dots by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
58 / 365

Join The Dots

This is response to a challenge from @monikozi to follow an acrylic paint tutorial with my water colour paints.

Wish I'd not outlined a pteradactyl with the beads though!!

Moni's is here and Vikki's is here . I've got a long way to go to be as good as these two, but this was fun and I can only go upwards in my copying skills off of YouTube!!
@monokozi @summerfield

So I've progressed from copying you photographically to now painting! Please don't think I'm a creepy stalker ( or axe murderer should we meet!)
December 26th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful art!
December 26th, 2020  
summerfield ace
okay, i give up on this painting bit. i suck at it compared to the two of you. 😂 🤣 😊😔 🥴 😜 i'll find another craft to do. maybe build a doll house. 😂
@monokozi
December 26th, 2020  
JackieR ace
@summerfield tut tut tut Vikster, not allowed to be critical if your work,which I'll have you know is very good. I like how we've each done the tutorial our own way!!!! And I'm the only one with with a dinosaur!!!
December 26th, 2020  
moni kozi
@summerfield @30pics4jackiesdiamond
You are greeeat!!!!!!!!!! I am astonished.
Vikki, sorry, you are one of the gang and you can not leave it alive, and the first rule of the gang is no self-criticism allowed.
Really, on a more serious note, i am fascinated how all three of us got a different result. I am amazed at Jackie's ability to transfer to watercolour.
Well done, lasses!!!! We deserve a treat, each of us. Alcoholic or chocoholic, as you wish!
@30pics4jackiesdiamond i came back to the photograph to find the pterodactyl. And i can not unsee it :)
Gang, my motto in photography and in painting is : "I suck, but at least I suck at cool stuff."
December 26th, 2020  
