58 / 365
Join The Dots
This is response to a challenge from
@monikozi
to follow an acrylic paint tutorial with my water colour paints.
Wish I'd not outlined a pteradactyl with the beads though!!
Moni's is
here
and Vikki's is
here
. I've got a long way to go to be as good as these two, but this was fun and I can only go upwards in my copying skills off of YouTube!!
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2632
photos
182
followers
104
following
Tags
jrart
JackieR
ace
@monokozi
@summerfield
So I've progressed from copying you photographically to now painting! Please don't think I'm a creepy stalker ( or axe murderer should we meet!)
December 26th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful art!
December 26th, 2020
summerfield
ace
okay, i give up on this painting bit. i suck at it compared to the two of you. 😂 🤣 😊😔 🥴 😜 i'll find another craft to do. maybe build a doll house. 😂
@monokozi
December 26th, 2020
JackieR
ace
@summerfield
tut tut tut Vikster, not allowed to be critical if your work,which I'll have you know is very good. I like how we've each done the tutorial our own way!!!! And I'm the only one with with a dinosaur!!!
December 26th, 2020
moni kozi
@summerfield
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
You are greeeat!!!!!!!!!! I am astonished.
Vikki, sorry, you are one of the gang and you can not leave it alive, and the first rule of the gang is no self-criticism allowed.
Really, on a more serious note, i am fascinated how all three of us got a different result. I am amazed at Jackie's ability to transfer to watercolour.
Well done, lasses!!!! We deserve a treat, each of us. Alcoholic or chocoholic, as you wish!
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
i came back to the photograph to find the pterodactyl. And i can not unsee it :)
Gang, my motto in photography and in painting is : "I suck, but at least I suck at cool stuff."
December 26th, 2020
