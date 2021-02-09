Previous
Olive Vortographed by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
65 / 365

Olive Vortographed

Annie asked me to do some vortography, first problem to make one. In the " olden days" I'd have nipped into B&Q and bought a mirror tile, got Him to cut it and then followed @northy 's instructions.

However that ain't happening! Into the £1 shop and I purchased mirrored card, made a long thin and a short stumpy vortoscsope and played.

It all works best on my phone rather than my camera, but I'm off to play some more!!

9th February 2021

@annied First try with phone!! It's not brilliant as the shine on the card is more of a sheen, but I'm going to keep practising.
February 9th, 2021  
