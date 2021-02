Olive Vortographed

Annie asked me to do some vortography, first problem to make one. In the " olden days" I'd have nipped into B&Q and bought a mirror tile, got Him to cut it and then followed @northy 's instructions.However that ain't happening! Into the £1 shop and I purchased mirrored card, made a long thin and a short stumpy vortoscsope and played.It all works best on my phone rather than my camera, but I'm off to play some more!!