Olive Vortographed
Annie asked me to do some vortography, first problem to make one. In the " olden days" I'd have nipped into B&Q and bought a mirror tile, got Him to cut it and then followed
@northy
's instructions.
However that ain't happening! Into the £1 shop and I purchased mirrored card, made a long thin and a short stumpy vortoscsope and played.
It all works best on my phone rather than my camera, but I'm off to play some more!!
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
2718
photos
197
followers
113
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
9th February 2021 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
JackieR
ace
@annied
First try with phone!! It's not brilliant as the shine on the card is more of a sheen, but I'm going to keep practising.
February 9th, 2021
