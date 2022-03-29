Sign up
115 / 365
Punting on The Cam
The punters all looked cold, the people punting didnt look much warmer!!
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
29th March 2022 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
love the action and the reflections and it does look a little chilly
March 29th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
I like your composition and the reflections. They don't look altogether too enthusiastic about being on the water.
March 29th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Great reflections and subtle cool colours
March 29th, 2022
