141 / 365
Before and After
On another site there's a before and after challenge but as someones' posted an egg and a newly hatched chick, wonder if I'm actually in with a chance with this one??
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
Great comparison of before and after.
July 25th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Fabulous, especially the one with the watercrown!
July 25th, 2022
