Before and After by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Before and After

On another site there's a before and after challenge but as someones' posted an egg and a newly hatched chick, wonder if I'm actually in with a chance with this one??
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely ace
Great comparison of before and after.
July 25th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Fabulous, especially the one with the watercrown!
July 25th, 2022  
