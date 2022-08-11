Previous
Next
Thanks Joe by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
142 / 365

Thanks Joe

Joe took this and did his magic to make this on his feed and gave guidelines to use Snapseed to make this version of my get pushed challenge.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@joemuli I do wish Snapseed was availbale on a laptop!!!
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise