Sea Glass Hunting by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sea Glass Hunting

Perfect conditions, sun shrouded in muggy fug, breeze at our back both ways and we found loads of glass to add to Sue's collection and continue the start of mine
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

JackieR

ace
Lesley ace
What a happy collage.
August 15th, 2022  
