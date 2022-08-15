Sign up
143 / 365
Sea Glass Hunting
Perfect conditions, sun shrouded in muggy fug, breeze at our back both ways and we found loads of glass to add to Sue's collection and continue the start of mine
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Lesley
ace
What a happy collage.
August 15th, 2022
