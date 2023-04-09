Sign up
169 / 365
Wouldn't Wait
This person saw me waiting to take a photograph of the staircase, and she took her time going up,then stayed at the top and coming down was even slower- so I got her for the artist's challenge!
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
3
1
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
PENTAX K-70
9th April 2023 1:46pm
composite
,
ac-karlovac
Susan Wakely
ace
A ghostly apparition. Great result.
April 9th, 2023
