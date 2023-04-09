Previous
Next
Wouldn't Wait by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
169 / 365

Wouldn't Wait

This person saw me waiting to take a photograph of the staircase, and she took her time going up,then stayed at the top and coming down was even slower- so I got her for the artist's challenge!
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A ghostly apparition. Great result.
April 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise