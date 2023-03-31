Caught in the Nick of Time

I still need to practice this technique of refraction through a droplet.



I cannot believe how much my skill, and joy, with photography have grown since joining the 365Project seven years ago for a planned 30 days.



I have missed days, I havent 't backfilled,the 10% my project is missing, I think the gaps tell a story too.



Thank you to the 365ers I've used as teacher, mentor and coach over the years, and the very many of you I have copied.



Thank you to YOU who follow my project, apologies if I don't respond to every one of your comments, I do try and I do appreciate your feedback!



Huge thanks to Rossfor keeping 365 well maintained and safe.