Caught in the Nick of Time by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
168 / 365

Caught in the Nick of Time

I still need to practice this technique of refraction through a droplet.

I cannot believe how much my skill, and joy, with photography have grown since joining the 365Project seven years ago for a planned 30 days.

I have missed days, I havent 't backfilled,the 10% my project is missing, I think the gaps tell a story too.

Thank you to the 365ers I've used as teacher, mentor and coach over the years, and the very many of you I have copied.

Thank you to YOU who follow my project, apologies if I don't respond to every one of your comments, I do try and I do appreciate your feedback!

Huge thanks to Rossfor keeping 365 well maintained and safe.
31st March 2023

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
46% complete

View this month »

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Ace. Love it. :)
March 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
Outstanding!
March 31st, 2023  
amyK ace
Wow, just wow!
March 31st, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Brilliant!
March 31st, 2023  
