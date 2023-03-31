Sign up
Caught in the Nick of Time
I still need to practice this technique of refraction through a droplet.
I cannot believe how much my skill, and joy, with photography have grown since joining the 365Project seven years ago for a planned 30 days.
I have missed days, I havent 't backfilled,the 10% my project is missing, I think the gaps tell a story too.
Thank you to the 365ers I've used as teacher, mentor and coach over the years, and the very many of you I have copied.
Thank you to YOU who follow my project, apologies if I don't respond to every one of your comments, I do try and I do appreciate your feedback!
Huge thanks to Rossfor keeping 365 well maintained and safe.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
PENTAX K-70
31st March 2023 12:10pm
droplet
refraction
theme-depth
sixws-138
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Ace. Love it. :)
March 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
Outstanding!
March 31st, 2023
amyK
ace
Wow, just wow!
March 31st, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Brilliant!
March 31st, 2023
