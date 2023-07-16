Previous
Everyone Else Was Photographing This Ornament by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Everyone Else Was Photographing This Ornament

It was on a pale blue, largish old car!!
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Mags ace
Oh my gosh! A Rolls hood ornament! Great shot and edit.
July 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
WOW This is fantastic
July 16th, 2023  
