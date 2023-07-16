Sign up
179 / 365
Everyone Else Was Photographing This Ornament
It was on a pale blue, largish old car!!
16th July 2023
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
16th July 2023 11:32am
sixws-141
,
adamski effect
,
promise this is the last one i'll do!
Mags
ace
Oh my gosh! A Rolls hood ornament! Great shot and edit.
July 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
WOW This is fantastic
July 16th, 2023
