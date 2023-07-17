Sign up
Previous
180 / 365
Orgasmic Butterfly
You can just make out the yellow of the male's wings in the background.
In the UK we're being asked to take part in the Big Butterfly Count
https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/
. I got lucky with two for one on the echinops!
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
macro
