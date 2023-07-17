Previous
Orgasmic Butterfly
Orgasmic Butterfly

You can just make out the yellow of the male's wings in the background.

In the UK we're being asked to take part in the Big Butterfly Count https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/ . I got lucky with two for one on the echinops!
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

