Previous
198 / 365
Ten Percent
Took nearly 100 light trails shots in about an hour. Discarded 50 immediately, then tried layering some up, but preferred those not needing too much processing, just a bit of horizen traightening!
I missed three buses but caught one ambulance.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
light trails
Louise & Ken
I commend your determination and you've selected well!
November 29th, 2023
katy
ace
You got some fantastic light trails in these photos! Your gas prices belie their advertising, though!
November 29th, 2023
