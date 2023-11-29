Previous
Ten Percent by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
198 / 365

Ten Percent

Took nearly 100 light trails shots in about an hour. Discarded 50 immediately, then tried layering some up, but preferred those not needing too much processing, just a bit of horizen traightening!

I missed three buses but caught one ambulance.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

JackieR

Louise & Ken
I commend your determination and you've selected well!
November 29th, 2023  
katy ace
You got some fantastic light trails in these photos! Your gas prices belie their advertising, though!
November 29th, 2023  
