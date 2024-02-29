Previous
Artists are Working by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
207 / 365

Artists are Working

Chatted for a while with these two men about respect for other artists' work and etiquette in painting over existing art. It's a month since last here, and so much has changed!

Alex agreed to pose for my Strangers project
29th February 2024

Joan Robillard ace
I call it vandilism
February 29th, 2024  
Peter ace
What an interesting find and capture Jackie:)
February 29th, 2024  
