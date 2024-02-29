Sign up
Artists are Working
Chatted for a while with these two men about respect for other artists' work and etiquette in painting over existing art. It's a month since last here, and so much has changed!
Alex agreed to pose for my Strangers project
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
Joan Robillard
ace
I call it vandilism
February 29th, 2024
Peter
ace
What an interesting find and capture Jackie:)
February 29th, 2024
