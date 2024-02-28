Previous
Glue Glyphs by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Glue Glyphs

I was challenged by Kali to make an image of a glue glyph. My main difficulty was choosing which to select in our still to be sorted dining room! Better examples are here

https://www.flickr.com/search/?text=glue%20glyphs
JackieR ace
@kali66 narrowed down available glue glyphs on my walls to ten and narrowed down those to these three, couldn't choose my favourite
February 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Never heard of a glue glyph! How intriguing....
February 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@casablanca I;ve added the link Kali gave me to the narrative
February 28th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
I had to do some research on glue glyphs. Then I saw the link!! I have enough difficulty getting out photos without another … looks fun though!!
February 28th, 2024  
