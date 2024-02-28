Sign up
Previous
206 / 365
Glue Glyphs
I was challenged by Kali to make an image of a glue glyph. My main difficulty was choosing which to select in our still to be sorted dining room! Better examples are here
https://www.flickr.com/search/?text=glue%20glyphs
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-604
JackieR
ace
@kali66
narrowed down available glue glyphs on my walls to ten and narrowed down those to these three, couldn't choose my favourite
February 28th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Never heard of a glue glyph! How intriguing....
February 28th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@casablanca
I;ve added the link Kali gave me to the narrative
February 28th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
I had to do some research on glue glyphs. Then I saw the link!! I have enough difficulty getting out photos without another … looks fun though!!
February 28th, 2024
