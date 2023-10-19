Sign up
Previous
72 / 365
Keep the moment
"If you see something that moves you, then snap it, keep the moment."
unknown
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
567
photos
74
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
15th January 2021 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower memories
Diana
ace
Well done, great capture and quote.
October 19th, 2023
