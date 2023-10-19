Previous
Keep the moment by 365projectorgchristine
72 / 365

Keep the moment

"If you see something that moves you, then snap it, keep the moment."
unknown
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
Well done, great capture and quote.
October 19th, 2023  
