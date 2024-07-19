Sign up
Previous
261 / 365
Play in the mud puddle
Elephants gather sand and mud with their trunks and throw it onto their bodies, providing sun protection and repelling bugs. Sand helps dry and warm their skin in the cooler months, while mud helps to keep them cool in the hotter months.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
3
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1209
photos
104
followers
92
following
71% complete
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
259
278
667
260
279
668
280
261
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
9th June 2024 3:39am
Tags
safari travels
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome
July 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
July 19th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
What fun!
July 19th, 2024
