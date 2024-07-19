Previous
Play in the mud puddle by 365projectorgchristine
Play in the mud puddle

Elephants gather sand and mud with their trunks and throw it onto their bodies, providing sun protection and repelling bugs. Sand helps dry and warm their skin in the cooler months, while mud helps to keep them cool in the hotter months.
Mark St Clair
Awesome
July 19th, 2024  
gloria jones
Super capture
July 19th, 2024  
Dorothy
What fun!
July 19th, 2024  
