Lunch Buddies by 365projectorgheatherb
82 / 365

Lunch Buddies

I noticed these two having lunch in the parkette behind the hospital. I always wonder about the stories of people who are there: who are they?; why are they at the hospital?, etc. They looked happy, though, so that was nice to see.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada.
