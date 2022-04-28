Previous
More Yellow by 365projectorgheatherb
315 / 365

More Yellow

More forsythia- I couldn't resist trying to capture its brilliant yellow. Soon it will be moving to green.
28th April 2022

Heather

Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
