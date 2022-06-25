Previous
Only One by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 373

Only One

This one red rose was standing tall just outside a window- how lovely to see this beauty while looking out at the world.
25th June 2022

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
What a lovely one it is!
June 25th, 2022  
