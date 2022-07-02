Previous
Yellow's Friend by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 380

Yellow's Friend

These yellow flowers (perennial sowthistles, according to my plant ID app) are great friends to the bees as they work at gathering pollen.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
