Photo 380
Yellow's Friend
These yellow flowers (perennial sowthistles, according to my plant ID app) are great friends to the bees as they work at gathering pollen.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
380
photos
40
followers
25
following
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
bee
,
summer
,
sowthistle
