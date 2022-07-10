Previous
Sunny Greeting by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 388

Sunny Greeting

These sunny flowers (name, anyone?) greeted my tai chi pals and me this morning as we met up in the park for some...yes, tai chi. A perfect summer day!
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

KV ace
Gorgeous… bright and beautiful.
July 10th, 2022  
Cazzi ace
Very feel-happy, summery blooms!
July 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and cheerful ! I think it must be a Rudbeckia plant .
July 10th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow aren't they awesome!
July 10th, 2022  
Heather ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl! Yes, I just googled what you suggested- I think you're right :)
July 10th, 2022  
