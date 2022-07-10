Sign up
Photo 388
Sunny Greeting
These sunny flowers (name, anyone?) greeted my tai chi pals and me this morning as we met up in the park for some...yes, tai chi. A perfect summer day!
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
5
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
388
photos
40
followers
25
following
106% complete
View this month »
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
10th July 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
summer
KV
ace
Gorgeous… bright and beautiful.
July 10th, 2022
Cazzi
ace
Very feel-happy, summery blooms!
July 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and cheerful ! I think it must be a Rudbeckia plant .
July 10th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow aren't they awesome!
July 10th, 2022
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl! Yes, I just googled what you suggested- I think you're right :)
July 10th, 2022
