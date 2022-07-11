Sign up
Photo 389
Pollinator Heaven
Lots of purple coneflowers for the bees and butterflies and for general admirers with their cameras.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
0
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
389
photos
40
followers
25
following
106% complete
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
Views
14
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th July 2022 3:47am
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
summer
,
coneflower
