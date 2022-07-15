Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 393
Open and Closed
More daylilies: some open, some closed (with open to come) on another sunny day.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
393
photos
40
followers
25
following
107% complete
View this month »
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
15th July 2022 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
summer
,
daylilies
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a gorgeous and rich colour - such a shame they come and go in a day !
July 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close