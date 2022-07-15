Previous
Open and Closed by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 393

Open and Closed

More daylilies: some open, some closed (with open to come) on another sunny day.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a gorgeous and rich colour - such a shame they come and go in a day !
July 15th, 2022  
