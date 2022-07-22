Previous
Always the Best

An orange daylily amid a cluster of prairie fleabane. Without the white daisies, would the daylily look as lovely? Probably, because I love daylilies :)
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Heather

bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 23rd, 2022  
