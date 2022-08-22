Sign up
Photo 431
More, please!
This morning's rainfall has stopped for the day, it seems. We need more rain...please!
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
431
photos
40
followers
25
following
118% complete
View this month »
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd August 2022 2:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
summer
,
raindrops
Lesley
ace
Beautiful, but I know the feeling so I’m praying for more rain for you.
August 22nd, 2022
Heather
ace
@tinley23
Thank you, Lesley! And for you folks, too!
August 22nd, 2022
