Perfect Light by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 476

Perfect Light

Yesterday in the park: silver maples in their autumn glory and a young photographer capturing his girlfriend with the perfect light (as he explained to me)
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh ! the glory of Autumn, Love the colour tones of the backlit leaveson the trees echoed in the colour of the carpet of fallen leaves! I had to smile at the elaborate equip of the young photographer for such a casual shot - bless them!
October 6th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Have seen it once by a proffecional shouting. The photographer was so kind to explain and show the differents.
Great shot of this shoot.
October 6th, 2022  
