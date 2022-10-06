Sign up
Photo 476
Perfect Light
Yesterday in the park: silver maples in their autumn glory and a young photographer capturing his girlfriend with the perfect light (as he explained to me)
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
photographer
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
young couple
,
maple trees
,
silver maples
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh ! the glory of Autumn, Love the colour tones of the backlit leaveson the trees echoed in the colour of the carpet of fallen leaves! I had to smile at the elaborate equip of the young photographer for such a casual shot - bless them!
October 6th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Have seen it once by a proffecional shouting. The photographer was so kind to explain and show the differents.
Great shot of this shoot.
October 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
