Photo 477
White Oak in Red
A white oak in its autumn red. I recently learned that the name white oak refers to the colour of the wood not the leaves. (Grateful to this Project for pushing me to learn in so many ways.)
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
red
leaves
fall
autumn
oak leaves
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 7th, 2022
