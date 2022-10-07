Previous
White Oak in Red by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 477

White Oak in Red

A white oak in its autumn red. I recently learned that the name white oak refers to the colour of the wood not the leaves. (Grateful to this Project for pushing me to learn in so many ways.)
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Heather

I live in Toronto, Canada.
October 7th, 2022  
