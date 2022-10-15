Previous
Next
Discovery by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 485

Discovery

Autumn leaves can give so much delight.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Cute. A great and lovely shot of discover Autumns nature.
October 15th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Absolutely they do a cute capture
October 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise