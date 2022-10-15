Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 485
Discovery
Autumn leaves can give so much delight.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
485
photos
45
followers
25
following
132% complete
View this month »
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th October 2022 5:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
child
,
fall
,
autumn
,
candid
Pyrrhula
Cute. A great and lovely shot of discover Autumns nature.
October 15th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Absolutely they do a cute capture
October 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close