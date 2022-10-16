Sign up
Photo 486
Warm Colours
I just love these backlit maple leaves with their warm colours.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
486
10
2
1
365
Canon EOS M5
15th October 2022 5:31am
Tags
colours
,
fall
,
autumn
,
sugar maple
,
maple leaves
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely! the light on the leaves and a beautiful bokeh makes for a delightful image!
October 16th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Warm Colours and beautiful light. Great capture. Fav.
October 16th, 2022
