Warm Colours by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 486

Warm Colours

I just love these backlit maple leaves with their warm colours.
16th October 2022

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
133% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd
How lovely! the light on the leaves and a beautiful bokeh makes for a delightful image!
October 16th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Warm Colours and beautiful light. Great capture. Fav.
October 16th, 2022  
