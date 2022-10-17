Previous
Just a Street by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 487

Just a Street

Just a street, but with an amazing burning bush to add colour on an overcast day. It really is called a burning bush, named for the colour of its leaves this time of year.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

