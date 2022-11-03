Previous
Next
A Walk in the Woods by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 504

A Walk in the Woods

A foggy day today but I still found colour with a walk in the woods (but ohhh, those leaves are dropping fast)
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise