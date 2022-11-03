Sign up
Photo 504
A Walk in the Woods
A foggy day today but I still found colour with a walk in the woods (but ohhh, those leaves are dropping fast)
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
504
photos
45
followers
25
following
138% complete
View this month »
497
498
499
500
501
502
503
504
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd November 2022 12:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
colours
,
fall
,
autumn
,
forest
,
nordheimer ravine
