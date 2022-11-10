Sign up
Photo 511
Last Days
According to the weather forecast, today might be the last of a string of warm sunny days. This autumn has been glorious!
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
511
photos
46
followers
28
following
140% complete
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th November 2022 1:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
fall
,
autumn
Lesley
ace
Very pretty shot. It’s been warm here too but very windy today which should see a lot of lingering leaves losing their grip.
November 10th, 2022
