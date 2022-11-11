Previous
Next
A Slow Walk Today by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 512

A Slow Walk Today

After the Remembrance Day ceremony today. In the words of the Toronto Star editorial, "Remembrance Day is not an exaltation of war or militarism or imperialism. Rather, it is an opportunity for gratitude to those who sacrificed."
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Wonderful words. Fav.
November 11th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful scene and edit and beautiful words of remembrance!
November 11th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Lovey and true words . Great capture to this subject, Fav.
November 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise