Photo 512
A Slow Walk Today
After the Remembrance Day ceremony today. In the words of the Toronto Star editorial, "Remembrance Day is not an exaltation of war or militarism or imperialism. Rather, it is an opportunity for gratitude to those who sacrificed."
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
3
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
512
photos
46
followers
28
following
140% complete
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
11th November 2022 12:00pm
fall
autumn
candid
remembrance day
Sue Cooper
ace
Wonderful words. Fav.
November 11th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful scene and edit and beautiful words of remembrance!
November 11th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Lovey and true words . Great capture to this subject, Fav.
November 11th, 2022
